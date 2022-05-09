ELIZABETHTON - Nancy Jane Kiser Thomas, age 92, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away on May 5, 2022 in her home surrounded by her family.
A Memorial Service will be held in her honor at Memorial Presbyterian Church in Elizabethton on Saturday May 21st . Visitation will be from 4 PM to 6 PM with the service to follow at 6 PM.
Nancy Jane was born on June 26, 1929 in Harriman, Tennessee then later moved with her family to Johnson City, Tennessee. Her parents owned Kiser Funeral Home and she always had lots of colorful stories about living upstairs. She made lifetime friends throughout the community in school and at work. She graduated from East Tennessee State Teachers College with a degree in Home Economics. She met and married the love of her life, Robert (Bud) Thomas, of Elizabethton, where they raised six children and lived a wonderful life.
Nancy Jane is preceded in death by her husband Robert (Bud) Thomas, parents Samuel and Martha Kiser, brother Hugh Kiser, sister Burgess Bridgforth and a son-in-law Bill Trivette.
She is survived by children Bob and Carolyn Thomas, Sandy and Paul Blowers, Kim and Robert King, Katherine and Arklie Hooten, Doug and Laura Thomas, John Thomas. Her grandchildren are Whitfield and Annie Thomas, Colin and Rebecca Thomas, Stephen and Kathryn Trivette, David and Jessica Trivette, Leslie and Drew Guider, Colin and Leigha Blowers, Matthew King, Kelly King, Erin Hooten and Dun Cochran, Levi Hooten, Gray and Megan Hooten, Gabriel and Julia Thomas, Jacob Thomas and 20 great- grandchildren.
Nancy Jane and her family enjoyed many years at Franklin Pool, Watauga Lake with so many friends, and working in our grandfather’s garden in the summers. We canned a lot of beans and froze a lot of corn. Because of her and dad we had such a full life and some of the best years were lived on Burgie Street in West End. She retired from teaching at Harold McCormick Elementary School. She invested so much of her life into her student’s lives and dearly loved her fellow teachers and principal. After retirement she and dad traveled all around the United States. She was active through the years at Memorial Presbyterian Church. She also enjoyed Elizabethton Dance Club, book club, flower club, bridge club, Sycamore Stitchers, and American Cancer Society and Alzheimer’s support groups. She volunteered several years at Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Nancy Jane had a quick smile, a huge and generous heart. She loved and was loved by so many. Her light shown wherever she went, and she was full of life and wit until the end. She will be remembered as a woman who loved the Lord, loved her family and all those she met. She welcomed so many into her home from all over the world, many through Moody Aviation. She set the bar high and when it comes to living life, she did it well. She will be greatly missed, more than words can say, but she is now safe in her true home.
We are so thankful for the many years she was loved and cared for by Dr. Kenny Hopland and also these last weeks by Amedysis Hospice, especially Megan, Christian and Keith.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Doe River Gorge or Mission Safety International in honor of Nancy Jane Thomas.
