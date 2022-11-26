JOHNSON CITY - Nancy Howren, 66, of Johnson City, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital, Elizabethton.
Nancy lived most of her life in Johnson City. She was the daughter of the late Clifford and Lucille Hagy.
Nancy graduated from Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught for Johnson City Schools at Northside, King Springs and Cherokee Elementary Schools. Nancy was a dedicated teacher and enjoyed many years at Cherokee Elementary teaching Kindergarten students. She will be remembered for her bright smile, vibrant personality, and caring nature with family, friends, and students.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her brother Ron Hagy.
Left to cherish Nancy’s memory include her son, Brandon Hopson of Chicago, Ill; grandchildren, Lilly Hopson, Owen Hopson, and Ayden Hopson; sisters, Teresa Bailey of Lone Star, TX, Jamie Harris and husband Randy of Unicoi, TN; cousin, Randi Perry; sister-in-law, Joan Hagy; special friend, Evelyn Tripodi; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the kind staff at American House of Johnson City assisted living facility, who cared for Nancy for the past year.
The family of Nancy Howren will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 2 PM Wednesday in the Roselawn Memorial Park. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 PM Wednesday.
The family requests that memorial contributions, in remembrance of Nancy, be made to Appalachian Christian Church Camp, Unicoi, TN.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ww.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 is honored to serve the Howren family. (423) 610-7171
