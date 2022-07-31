GRAY - Nancy Gregory Worley, 101, Gray, passed away peacefully Friday, July 29, 2022, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital, with her family by her side.
Nancy was born in Smyrna and was the daughter of the late Phillip and Nancy Rucker Gregory.
Nancy was of Baptist faith. She was a nurse’s aide in WWII. Nancy was a Girl Scout Leader for 14 years. She was an avid reader and loved to play bridge and golf.
In addition to her parents Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Col. William K. Worley, Jr., and brother, Phillip Gregory, Jr.
Survivors include her daughters, Nancy Lee Spaulding of Louisville, KY, Susan Snowden and husband Ed of Gray; grandchildren, Susan Dawson and husband Dave, Sandy Dutton and wife Jami, Bridgit Bennett and husband Billy, Bo Bennett and wife Dawn, Amber Spaulding and Duwan Robbins, Billy Bennett and wife Beth, Ricky Spaulding and wife Jamie, Mary Young and husband Tim, Lisa Houston and husband Tony, Chris Boggs and wife Janice, Kelly Snowden; many wonderful great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and many great friends.
The graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 12:00 P.M. in Monte Vista Memorial Park with Rev. Bryant Collins and Pastor Tony Houston, officiating. Special music by Brooke Bennett. Pallbearers will be chosen from family. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:50 A.M.
In-lieu-of flowers the family asks for you to make a donation to your local school for the blind.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice, Internal Medicine, Franklin Woods, Tim and Mary Young, Vanessa and Makenzy Bennett for their wonderful care of Nancy.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Worley family (928-6111).
