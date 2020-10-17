Nancy Eva Yates Horton 75, passed away Monday October 12, 2020 at her residence. She was a native of Johnson City TN and was a daughter of the late Avery Marshall and Virginia Ford Carden. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by Clem Douglas Yates, Samuel Horton, brother Earl Carden, daughter Angel Yates, and infant son James Yates.
Those left to cherish her memory include son Randall Yates and wife Jenny Yates. Son Russell Yates, daughter Amanda Miller and husband Brian Miller. grandson Brandon Yates, granddaughters Krista Miller, Andrea Miller, Hannah Yates, Cristina Yates Riffey, Olivia Yates. Several great-grandchildren, Haley Riffey, Harper Riffey, Mason Norris, Lilian Bonham. Dear family friend Micheal Monday.
Family will be having a private celebration of life. Condolences can be sent to 1110 High St. Johnson City Tn. 37604.
