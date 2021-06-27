Nancy Ellen Puckett King, aged 72, passed away at 4:45AM on Sunday, June 27, 2021, after a tough struggle with Multiple Sclerosis.
Ellen was the daughter of the late Paul and Nancy Kathleen Puckett.
Ellen attended Boones Creek High School, where she graduated in 1967. She then attended ETSU where she earned a BS in English and History in 1973. Later, Ellen took graduate courses at ETSU in Library Media Technology and Storytelling.
Ellen first worked as a librarian for Johnson City Public Library. She then began to work for Washington County, TN schools as a librarian. She worked the majority of the time at Fall Branch School, where she was teacher of the year in 2009. Her favorite part of her job was reading stories to the small children of the school and seeing her students grow into fine young people.
Following her retirement, she spent her time caring for her family and friends. She enjoyed going to the Renaissance Festival in Charlotte, NC and making day trips to the mountains.
Ellen was a member of Crossroads Christian Church in Gray, TN.
Ellen is survived by her husband of 32 years, Jerry King; her brothers, Paul G. Puckett and his wife Carolyn and John Puckett; her children, Lorie Furches Batterman, Andrea Furches Bowman, and Michael King and her stepdaughter, Julie King Stockton; niece and nephews, Chad Puckett, Varina Puckett Hopper, Matthew Puckett, and Jesse Puckett; and grandsons, William Henry Bowman, Sean Bowman, Cody Clark, Logan Stockton, Zayden Tillman, and Braylen Tillman.
The family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Fall Branch School’s library, where she was so happy for so long. The address is Fall Branch School, 1061 Highway 93, Fall Branch, TN, 37656.
The family of Nancy Ellen Puckett King will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in the Tetrick Funeral Services Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Minister, Clinton Andrews officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 2 pm Wednesday in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Family and friends are requested to me at the cemetery by 1:50 pm Wednesday.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.