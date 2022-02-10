JOHNSON CITY - Nancy Elizabeth Payne Hilton, 79, Johnson City, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022, at home with her loving family, after a long battle with dementia.
Nancy was born in Limestone and a daughter of the late Frank and Lura Brown Payne.
Nancy loved working in the tobacco fields with her siblings. It was a huge part of her younger years. Nancy was full of wonderful childhood stories. She would remanence about her life with her parents, siblings and favorite niece Sheila.
Nancy met the love of her life, her husband Richard, in May 1960. She graduated from Washington College Academy, while Richard was serving in the Army as a Military Police Officer. They were married December 3rd, 1960 and moved to Las Cruces, New Mexico where he was stationed at that time.
After moving back to Tennessee their family grew, having 5 children. Nancy was the best wife and mother. Her love and devotion was always unconditional. Nancy always called Richard “Lovie”, he called her “Lou” and there was no greater love then the love they had for each other. She spoiled her kids with love including her son Richy, who was definitely a mama's boy.
Nancy was very artistic and talented. She loved drawing, crafting, painting, and sewing. She made many dresses for her girls over the years. Another great talent she had was writing songs, which she loved singing in church. Nancy was of Apostolic faith, baptized in the name of Jesus and attended church faithfully.
Nancy's personality was definitely one of a kind. She loved to laugh, play and dance with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Nancy enjoyed sitting on the porch, singing with or to her daughters and her “Lovie”. She had more energy than all her kids put together, and could out walk all of them, even doing cartwheels in her 60’s.
Nancy taught her children and grandchildren to always be humble and kind, but also to always stand up for what you believe in. Most importantly she said always put family first.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her beautiful daughter, Amy McKinney; sisters, Billie Masters, Sylvia Jones, Patty Painter and Shirley Miller; brothers, Robert Payne and Donny Payne; great grandchildren, Orion Mitchell and Zion Hugley.
Survivors include her dearly loved husband, Richard “Lovie” Hilton; daughters, Ellen (Tony) Bennett, Mitzi (Donald) Collins, Jacki (Ron) Sloan; son, Richy (Shirley) Hilton; brother, Charlie (Peggy) Payne; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
This is not a goodbye, but a see you later…. We love you always!
A special thank you to her niece, Shayne Francis for always being there for the family and to nurse Stacy for her great care and wonderful compassion.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 12:00 P.M. in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Campbell, officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home. The graveside committal will follow the service in Mountain Home National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dustin Long, Taylor Collins, TJ Williams, Jordon Dugger, and Nick McKinney.
