JOHNSON CITY - Nancy Edwards Christian, 78 of Johnson City died on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Lakebridge, A Waters Community of Johnson City. She was a native of Norfolk, VA, daughter of the late Frederick Burton and Emilly Alona Bunting Edwards.
She received her Bachelor’s degree from Old Dominion University and was a retired Vice President of Nationsbank.
Nancy was a member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, a member of the Virgil Anderson Sunday School class. Former president of Johnson City House and Garden Club.
She was a wonderful wife, a loving mother and a great daughter.
In addition to her parents, a sister, Judith Patton preceded her in death.
Those left to cherish her memory; her husband, Michael T. Christian (27) years; son, Burton Edwards Burroughs.
There will be a memorial service conducted on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 at 10:30 am in the sanctuary of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, under the direction of Pastor Doug Grove-DeJarnett. A reception will follow in the reception hall.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in the form of contributions to Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 South Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601 or Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc., 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.