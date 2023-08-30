ELIZABETHTON - Nancy Edens Hughes Alsup, 85, Elizabethton, passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023 in the Ivy Hall Nursing Home. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Harrison & Annie Maude Sims Edens. She was a graduate of Happy Valley High School. Nancy was retired from the UT Agriculture Extension Service after 48 ½ years of service. Nancy served on the Elizabethton City Council for 16 years. During her term on the Council, she served on the Regional Planning Commission and the Park & Rec. Board of Directors. She was currently serving on the Carter County Rescue Squad Board. Nancy was also on the Board that began the Shepherd Inn for Domestic Violence for homeless women & children. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband: James Gordon Hughes and second husband, Elizabethton Police Chief Daniel Alsup; five brothers: Donald, Ralph, Jack, Harold and Tom Edens; three sisters: Ann Valentine, Hazel Holden and Wilma Montgomery; a nephew: Michael Hughes and Chris Hughes and a sister-in-law: Kay Edens. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. Nancy was an avid UT Fan.
Survivors include a sister: Jean White; her nieces & nephews: Carolyn (Buddy) Dawson, Mark (Anna) Edens, Beth (Larry) Tester; one amazing great-niece: Eden Tester; Jackie (Larry) Bray, Susan (Mike) Wester, Kirk (Janie) Edens, Sandy (Mike) Peacock and Tommy (Nancy) Burleson; her special friend: Shelia Taylor; and a special cousin: Sharon Campbell.