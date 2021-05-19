GREENEVILLE - Nancy Diane Carver, age 66, of Greeneville, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Greeneville Community Hospital East in Greeneville, Tennessee. She was born in Centerville, Tennessee, a daughter of the late James Louis Pipkin and Reba Pearl Qualls Pipkin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, James Terry Pipkin; mother-in-law, Margaret Carver; and one nephew, James “Jimmy” Leslie Pipkin.
Nancy was of the Methodist faith and was a homemaker. She loved gardening, animals and taking trips to the beach.
She is survived by her husband, Danny Carver; one daughter, Kimberly Carver; one grandson, Austin Barnett; two brothers, Phillip Pipkin (Dianna) and William “Bill” Pipkin (Jack); nephew, Brian Pipkin and wife Jennifer; father-in-law, Billy Carver; brother-in-law, Jeff Carver, and Brian Carver (Tammy); and one sister-in-law, Lisa Carver.
The family will receive friends Friday, May 21, 2021 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Chris Alford officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow in Sermon on the Mount at Monte Vista Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Greeneville Community Hospital East for all the love and care that was shown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Basset Rescue of Old Dominion, 3445 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Carver family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mrs. Nancy Diane Carver and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.