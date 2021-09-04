KINGSPORT - Nancy Delores Tolbert (Erwin), 69, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday September 2, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness.
Nancy was born and raised in Johnson City, TN. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Lula Erwin.
Nancy graduated from Science Hill High School in 1969 where she was a member of the yearbook staff, the choir, and the Continentals. She also made her mark in musicals such as the “King and I” and “The Music Man.” Nancy graduated from East Tennessee State University with a Bachelor degree in Business. She worked for over 40 years at Eastman where she made a lasting impact on all of her coworkers in both Purchasing and Stores. She also traveled the world for Eastman with amazing trips to places including Amsterdam, Czech Republic, Singapore, Wales, Spain, Brazil and countless places in the United States. After retiring, she took on a love for crafting. She and her sisters spent countless hours creating their own line of items and selling them at craft fairs throughout East Tennessee.
Nancy was also an avid traveler in her personal life. Her favorite place was the beach, sitting on the sand, and having the sun shine on her face. She adored traveling with friends and family, and thrived on making others have a good time. She and her daughter made a point to take an epic trip at least once a year, and they found a love of cruising the seas together visiting tropical islands and playing lots of Bingo. These trips were a source of joy for her and everlasting memories for those who were lucky enough to travel with her.
Nancy was an avid supporter of the marching band and color guard activities in the area. She sewed flags and uniforms for the Dobyns-Bennett Color Guard even when she no longer had a child in band. She also supported numerous pageantry organizations as a surrogate mother for so many. Every member of those organizations was touched by her kindness, generosity, and special brand of humor.
Nancy was one of a kind. To know her was to love her. She took great pride in making things special for those around her and was a caretaker at heart. She also had a love for all animals, especially her beloved dog, Hope, who brought her great joy and comfort throughout the recent years. She loved nature and found peace in watching the sun rise from her back porch, taking pictures of flowers and birds, and even running off the occasional squirrel from her bird feeders.
Nancy fiercely loved the Lord. She grew up as a member of the Unaka Avenue Baptist Church and was later a member of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church. She was active in the Cursillo organization for many years and impacted many lives through sharing her strong faith. She took pride in being a child of God, and she willingly and bravely walked into Heaven to be with him. She is walking tall in Heaven, through the sand barefoot, holding her daddy’s hand, and smiling down on all of us here.
Nancy leaves behind a family that loved her dearly and unconditionally. The family includes her daughter, Dr. Rachel Heaton and her husband, Tony; her brothers Dan and Charles; her sisters Linda, Dorothy, and Susan; her aunts Delores and Katie; nieces Julie, Brooke, Andrea, Stacie, and Katy; nephews Todd, Chris, Michael, Jacob, and Brian; and several sisters and brothers-in-law and great-nieces and nephews from the respective families. She also leaves behind scores of friends who were a second family to her, as she never knew a stranger and never gave a second thought to helping and lifting up those who needed a mother, friend, or companion.
The family of Nancy Tolbert (Erwin) will receive friends Tuesday, September 7, 2021, from 5 pm to 7 pm in the Tetrick Funeral Services Chapel. The family will have their own private Celebration of Life. Nancy’s daughter, Rachel, will then take her on one final trip, where Nancy will find her eternal peace in the sea and sunshine.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Tolbert family. (423) 610-7171