“Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.” Proverbs 31:28-29
ELIZABETHTON - Nancy Carolyn Oliver Hooks, age 79, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 19, 2020 from her residence. Carolyn was born in Trade, Tennessee to the late Edward and Orpha Holt Oliver. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband on March 21, 2019, David Eugene Hooks; an infant son; two infant grandsons; one infant great granddaughter; her sister, Betty Oliver Caudle; and her brother, Jimmy Oliver.
Carolyn was a homemaker and was a member of Fairview Baptist Church in Watauga. She enjoyed spending time with her family and most of all, the love of her life, her grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Cheryl Hooks and Lisa Larimer and husband Craig; a son, Micheal Hooks and wife Lora; five grandsons, Patrick Larimer and wife, Ashley, Tyler Hooks and wife, Amber, Adam Larimer, Jason Larimer and John David Hooks; and six great grandchildren, Allie, David, Sampson, Cypress and Noah Larimer and Azzy Hooks.
A service to celebrate Carolyn’s life will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Pastor Gary Roe, officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Tuesday.
The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed at 1:00 PM on Tuesday or you may view at your convenience after the service on Tuesday. Those wishing to view the livestream may visit www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary for Carolyn. Under her obituary you will find a link to the One Room Livestream. Simply click on the link, and you will be directed to the service.
The graveside service will follow in the East Tennessee Cemetery in Blountville. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Hooks, Adam Larimer, Jason Larimer, John David Hooks and Craig Larimer.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Fairview Baptist Church Renovation Fund, 585 Watauga Road, Watauga, TN 37694.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com