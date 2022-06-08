GRAY - Nancy Carolyn Carr, age 81, of Gray, Tennessee, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after a lengthy illness on Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Nancy was born October 1, 1940, to the late Munsey Jett Dye, Sr. and Addie Dunn Dye in Ooltewah, Tennessee. Growing up, Nancy proudly attended Oak Hill School in Jonesborough. She met the love of her life, Floyd Carr, while she was waitressing at a restaurant, and they got married in 1959. Nancy was a woman of many trades and a homemaker. She loved crafts and could make just about anything, including special holiday ornaments. She also enjoyed puzzles, gardening, and she was an excellent cook. Her chicken and dumplings and raw apple cake were her specialties. She will be greatly missed.
Nancy was a member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jett Jr. Dye, Jay Dye, Donnie Dye, David Dye, and Richard Dye.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 63 years, Floyd Carr; son, Mark (and Phyllis) Carr of Erwin; granddaughter, Angie (and Joe) Engle of Johnson City; special niece, Lisa Simpson; and several additional nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Matthew Cary with Johnson City Internal Medicine for his exceptional care.
Nancy’s family will receive friends from 7:00-9:00 pm on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held the following day at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Washington County Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the committal are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am.
Active pallbearers will include Wayne Carr, Ryan Broyles, Keith Toth, Ben Hagy, Jeff Edwards, and Roger Dye.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are directed to Cherry Grove Baptist Church – Food Pantry (https://cherrygrovetn.org/ or 104 Cherry Grove Rd, Jonesborough, TN 37659).
