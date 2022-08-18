CHILHOWIE, VA - Nancy Carmel Higgins, 84, Chilhowie, VA, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Valley Rehabilitation and Nursing Home.
Nancy was born in Johnson City and was a daughter of the late William and Cosby White Miller.
Nancy was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she had sung in the choir since she was 12 years old. She enjoyed listening to gospel music and she had a passion for flea markets and garage sales. Nancy was sassy and full of sarcasm. She was dedicated to her family, and they meant the world to her.
In addition to her parents Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Higgins, Sr., brothers, R.L. Miller, Cleon Miller, Arlie Miller, Leroy Miller, Robert Miller, sister, Helen Mitchell, and her furry companion for 15 years, Gretchen.
Survivors include her daughter, Marcella Worrix and husband Tim of Abingdon, VA; son, Rich Higgins and wife Sarah of Batavia, OH; grandchildren, Lindsay Garrison and husband Taylor, Lauren Higgins, Macy Worrix; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Memory Care at Valley Rehabilitation and Nursing Home for their wonderful care of Nancy.
The graveside service will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 12:00 P.M. in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Randy Miller, Matthew Miller, Tim Worrix, Rich Higgins Gabe Miller and Taylor Garrision. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:50 A.M.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Higgins family (928-6111).
