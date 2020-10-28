JOHNSON CITY - Nancy Bentley Patrick, 80, Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Hillview Health Center.
Mrs. Patrick was born in Johnson City to the late William Howard and Ella Mae Bowman Bentley.
She worked as an administrative secretary for Johnson City Medical Center since 1962.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Patrick was preceded in death by one sister, Margaret “Jo” Bentley.
Survivors include: her husband of 59 years, Jack Edward Patrick; two sons, Howard Patrick, of Johnson City, and James Patrick and his wife Stacey, of Greenville, SC; three granddaughters, Elizabeth, Ella and Ava; and three great grandchildren, David, Aaron and Mileena.
The family of Nancy Patrick will receive friends from 12 PM until 1 PM Friday, October 30, 2020, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1 PM with Pastor Mike Richards officiating. The committal service will immediately follow at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Austin Springs United Methodist Church, 726 S. Austin Springs Rd., Johnson City, TN 37601.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521