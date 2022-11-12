Nancy Beatrice Frugoni Miller, age 81, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Franklin Woods Community Hospital after a short illness.

Nancy was born in Brooklyn, New York to John and Sarah (Voyce) Frugoni on June 21, 1941, as the second of five children. Raised in Roslyn and Williston Park on Long Island, she graduated from Hempstead High School in 1959. That same year, she married George Miller, the love of her life and her husband of nearly 31 years. Together, they raised four children on Long Island, before moving to their farm in Mosheim, Tennessee in 1978.

