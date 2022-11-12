Nancy Beatrice Frugoni Miller, age 81, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Franklin Woods Community Hospital after a short illness.
Nancy was born in Brooklyn, New York to John and Sarah (Voyce) Frugoni on June 21, 1941, as the second of five children. Raised in Roslyn and Williston Park on Long Island, she graduated from Hempstead High School in 1959. That same year, she married George Miller, the love of her life and her husband of nearly 31 years. Together, they raised four children on Long Island, before moving to their farm in Mosheim, Tennessee in 1978.
Nancy was a talented artist and homemaker. She taught herself how to paint, sew, and woodwork, and she was very creative in all forms of handiwork and craftsmanship. For more than a decade she shared her many creations through her craft business “Welcome To Country!”, which she ran with her daughter, Janice. Nancy enjoyed traveling, spending time with her many friends and loved ones, crossword puzzles, a good cup of hot tea, and generally making things beautiful. She spent her life laughing, singing, painting, and whistling like a little bird. She was adventurous, and when husband wanted to uproot from Long Island and move to a farm in Mosheim, TN, she rose to the challenge, making a sad 150-year-old farmhouse a beautiful home. Farming, gardening, canning, raising tomatoes and then tobacco (which she found out she was allergic to!) and making friends along the way, while she took great care of her family. She had an eye for fashion and was a dedicated employee at Talbots in Johnson City, TN for 20 years, where she took great care of all her customers. Nancy was a warm, loving woman with a quick wit and big laugh, a natural storyteller. She was an active member of the AE chapter of PEO Inc, which she was very passionate about and found beautiful friendships there.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband, George, Nancy will be sadly missed by her children: Janice (James) Kuziel of Piney Flats, George (Beverly) Miller of Greenville, Kenneth (Michele) Miller of Greenville, SC and Glenn (Aiko) Miller of Hollywood, MD. She was a devoted and beloved “Nanny” to eight grandchildren: Christopher, Andrew, Libby, Maddie, Adam, Aidan, Anna, Erika, and three great-grandchildren: Lakyn, Jaxton and Kenna Grace. She also leaves behind her siblings to whom she remained very close to: Louise Mauro, John Frugoni, Charles Frugoni, and Willa Cestaro. Nancy will be incredibly missed and will be remembered through all the stories she has passed down to her family.
A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. For those interested in honoring Nancy’s memory, the family asks that donations be made to the P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education found on their website. Nancy was a member of Chapter AE/TN.
