With profound sadness, we announce that Nancy Ann Mears, formerly known as Nancy Whistine, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Nancy is a native of Johnson City, TN, born in the spring, May 24, 1966, to the memorable, late Frederick and Dorothy Sadler Mears. She graduated from Science Hill High School. Nancy had many ambitions in life but it was destined for her to be a mother before she had a career. She spent many years changing diapers for a set a twins, and 5 years later another boy. Nancy took pride in the children she was raising as she set a great example and laid out a path that would lead her children to greatness. She is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where she was a prominent member of the church and loved by many. Nancy was not only a mother to her children but also a mother to the many kids that were brought into her home. Many of the friends can tell you they could not wait for her to open the “snack pantry” and let them go wild.
In addition to her parents Nancy is preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Mears and the father of her children George “Tee-Roy” Whistine.
Nancy is survived by her three children, Justin and Pamela Whistine, Alison and JaLesia Whistine, Alex and Nelida Whistine; two grandchildren, Kina and Luna Whistine; brothers, Mark and Deone Mears , Charlie and Kelly Mears, Paul and Alicia Mears, Jimmy and Theresa Mears, Jason and Someur Mears.
The funeral service for Nancy will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home. The committal graveside will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park, 3033 S. Roan St. Johnson City, TN 37604. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 p.m. until the service hour.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., is serving the Whistine family (423)928-6111.