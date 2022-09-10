Nancy Anderson Landstreet died peacefully at her childhood home on August 31, 2022, a few months before her 99th birthday.

Born on December 9, 1923, in Nashville, TN, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Beverly Walter Landstreet III; parents, Nancy Joseph and William J. (Coach) Anderson; siblings, William Joseph Anderson, Jr., Charles Mortimer Anderson, Thomas Jefferson Anderson, and Jane Anderson Dudley.

