Nancy Anderson Landstreet died peacefully at her childhood home on August 31, 2022, a few months before her 99th birthday.
Born on December 9, 1923, in Nashville, TN, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Beverly Walter Landstreet III; parents, Nancy Joseph and William J. (Coach) Anderson; siblings, William Joseph Anderson, Jr., Charles Mortimer Anderson, Thomas Jefferson Anderson, and Jane Anderson Dudley.
Nancy is survived by five children: Lucia Landstreet Cherry (Larry), James Collins Landstreet II (Jennifer) of Elizabethton, Jane Landstreet Longhurst (Rusty), Beverly Walter Landstreet IV (Julia) and Thomas Fairfax Landstreet (Laura); 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A great debate rages as to which of her five children was her favorite, but, true to character, she took the answer with her.
Nancy attended Parmer Elementary School, Ward Belmont, and graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1945, majoring in Pre-Med (because, as she put it, “it was WW II and that’s where all the boys were.”). At Vanderbilt, she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She was an avid bridge player, often playing at the Belle Meade Country Club. As an active member of the Garden Club of Nashville for over 50 years, Nancy was recognized for her beautiful flower arrangements and was presented with the Steel Magnolia Award for service.
Nancy will be remembered for the twinkle in her eye, her pleasing manner, quick wit, beautiful countenance, Christian faith and unassuming demeanor. She was always grateful and her love affair with her husband, Bev, was the stuff of legend. She treated everyone she met with the same love and respect. May her indomitable spirit last in all our hearts.
A visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m., prior to the 2 p.m. service at Woodmont Christian Church at 3601 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to First Baptist Church, Elizabethton, TN 37643.