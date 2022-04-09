Nancie J. Smedley went Home to Heaven on Monday, March 21, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family and beloved husband, Duer P. Smedley, Jr with whom she celebrated 60 years of marriage.
Nancie graduated from Downingtown Jr Sr High School, Downingtown, PA and Goldey Beacom College, Wilmington, Del. The flyleaf of her Bible states she was a child of The King, a wife, a mother, grandmother, sister and daughter with a lifetime career of promoting the cause of Jesus Christ. She was devoted to her surviving family, the joy of her life: son Philip Smedley (Nancy) of Downingtown, PA and daughter Stacie Bowers (Jim) of Fajardo, Puerto Rico; grandchildren, Amanda Smedley, Patric (Gwendolyn) Smedley, Paige (Dell) Snyder, Cory Bowers, Lauren Bowers and Marlene Bowers and brother, Ronald (Susan) Bond of Bellevue, NE.
Nancie served alongside her husband with Mission Aviation Fellowship for 18 years in the Amazon of Brazil, the Caribbean Islands and Angola Africa. Returning to the States they lived in South Florida and Tennessee where she was active with Bible Study Fellowship and her local church with choir, Jr. Church, and Bible School, as well as teaching ladies Bible Studies in her community.
A celebration service of remembrance will be held 12, Noon, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2343 Knob Creek Rd, Johnson City, TN,
In lieu of flowers the family requests gifts be sent to MOODY AVIATION, 6719 East Rutter Ave, Spokane, WA 99212 or THE WELL, PO Box 181, Johnson City, TN 37605.
