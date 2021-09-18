On Saturday, August 28th, 2021, Nadine Deidra Lewis gained her wings.
Born April 28th, 1953, in Washington, D.C. Nadine was the eldest child of Robert and Tinnie (neé Turner) Lewis Sr.
Nadine was a graduate of Central Senior High School in Seat Pleasant, Maryland where she was secretary for the class of 1971. She received a bachelor’s in social work from East Tennessee State University and was in the process of completing her masters at Liberty University.
At an early age, Nadine accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and savior and was baptized at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Washington, D.C. She was an ambassador for Jesus Christ spreading the love of God to everyone and was a member of Jubilee World Outreach Church in Johnson City, TN.
As a member and secretary of the Johnson City, TN chapter of the NAACP, Nadine was active in causes close to her heart through community service and donations. Nadine had style and an eye for the finer things in life. She loved flowers, gardening, and BBQ. She had the blessing to see all her grandchildren which warmed her heart immensely. Everyone that met her knew she loved her family and never forgot a birthday.
Nadine will be greatly missed by her daughters, Terica (Jan) Kazmier, Tamala (Steve) Rimpsey, Tomika (Kelly) Brundidge, her grandchildren, Donavan and Maya Rimpsey, Lucas Kazmier, and Brielle and Kairo Brundidge, her brothers, Robert (Sharee) Lewis Jr. and Daniel (Pam) Lewis, and sister Veronica Lewis, her nieces Recola, Niko, and Jonay Lewis, LaShawn Elliotte, Meika (Logan) Talley, and Maxine (BJ) Parker, her nephews Dominic Lewis, Jason (Shawnta) and Kevin Jeter. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is further survived by numerous cousins, great-nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will begin at 12:30pm and the funeral will begin at 1:30 at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Rd. Brentwood, Md. The burial will take place immediately following at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.