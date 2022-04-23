Nadean Tolley Wyatt, wife of the late James Wyatt Jr., went home to Heaven on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
She was born in Carter County on November 27, 1928, to the late Daniel and Cora Jestice Tolley. She had been a resident of Piney Flats since 1953.
Nadean was a strong Christian of the Free Will Baptist Faith.
“There is a place I have been told, beyond an open gate. All have been invited, where friends and loved ones wait. It holds eternal promises of everlasting peace, no pain or sorrow ever comes and tear drops there have ceased. Abundant life is evident: constant, fresh, and new. A garden of promise, with eternity in view. The promise is waiting, a place we can abide, fulfilled for all who answer the call to come inside.”
She is survived by: children, Steve Wyatt and wife Janice, David Wyatt and wife Kim, Jerry Wyatt and wife Linda, Linda Hicks and husband Leonard, Faye Ferguson and husband Carl, Brenda Hinkle and husband David, as well as many grandchildren, step grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family of Nadean Wyatt will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM. The graveside will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Shell Cemetery in Piney Flats. Pallbearers will be David, Steve, Jerry, David, Daniel, Nathan, and Zack. Those attending are asked to gather at the graveside by 9:50 AM.
