TELFORD - N.C. Buddy Day Jr., age 75, of Telford went home to be with the Lord on December 31, 2020. He was a native of Washington County, Tn and the son of the late Norvan C. Day Sr. and Artie Mae McElyea Day.
Buddy was the owner and operator of Buddy Day Construction for 55 years.
He was an active member of Jackson Park Covenant Brethren Church where he served as a deacon and church board member. Buddy loved serving his church. He was instrumental in building the Jackson Park Church Pavilion, "The Shed", a place where his church family and others could gather together to fellowship and a place for children to play and have fun.
Buddy loved his family with all his heart and was extremely proud of them. He was known as "Oppie" to his grandchildren and especially enjoyed attending their ballgames, dance, cheer and other events. He enjoyed sitting under the shade tree, talking and laughing with his family and watching his kids play. He loved spending time outdoors, enjoyed deer hunting and woodworking, building birdhouses and other various furniture.
Buddy never met a stranger, always had a smile or hug to give and never hesitating to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He will always be remembered as a genuine, hardworking, honest, and kind hearted man.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Danny Day; great-grandson, Clay Thomas Collins; and Father-in-law, Clay McKinney.
Those left to cherish his memory include, his loving wife of 59 years, Linda Day; daughter, Alisa Payne of Telford; daughter, Ronda Cooper (Scott) of Telford; son, Mike Day (Wanda) of Telford. Grandchildren; Katie Fox (Jordan), Mendy Collins (Eric), Cody Day (Kendra), Dustin Day, Mackenzee Cooper. Great Grandchildren; Jake Fox, Lyndee Fox, Sadee Collins, Sophee Collins, Skyler Day, Aiden Day. Mother-in-law; Kate McKinney; Sister-in-law; Elaine Clouse; Special Nephews; Bill Britton, Jon Britton, Scott Britton, Jason Day, all of whom he loved like his own; Doug Morrison, his right-hand man and friend. Sister; Elizebeth Day Bailey, Johnson City; Brother; Smith Day (Jan), Erwin; Brother; Steve Day (Sherry) Jonesborough; Sister; Janette Rodifer, Kingsport; Several Nieces and Nephews .
His family is comforted to know he is with his Heavenly Father.
There will be a memorial service announced at a later date at the Jackson Park Shed.
Since we cannot gather together at this time, the family requests a card or email be sent with your special condolences or memory of Buddy. Cards can be sent to the Day family, 180 Sliger Dr, Telford Tn. 37690 or emailed to Buddydaylife@gmail.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to "The Shed", located at 903 W. Main Street Jonesborough. All donations can be sent to Jackson Park Covenant Brethren Church, 100 Oak Grove Ave, Jonesborough, Tn. 37659 in c/o "The Shed". Donations will be used for the special projects that Buddy envisioned to complete at "The Shed".
Condolences may also be sent to the Day family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
