JONESBOROUGH - Myrtle Fortune Layne, 99, Jonesborough, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at NHC Healthcare, Johnson City, following a brief illness.
Myrtle was a native of Vicksburg, MS, and had been a resident of Bristol, Greeneville and most recently Jonesborough most of her life. She was a daughter of the late Alma Fortune.
Myrtle was a homemaker, and at the time of her death, the oldest member of Southwestern Baptist Church. She enjoyed needlepoint and playing Bridge.
In addition to her mother, Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband Edward D. Layne, Sr., and a son, Edward D. Layne, Jr.
She is survived by two sons, Richard M. Layne and wife Deborah, Hudson, FL, Kim A. Layne and wife Gail, Jonesborough; a daughter-in-law, Judy Layne, Trinity, NC; six grandchildren, Ashley Wilson Capps, Jupiter, FL, Kristi Layne Callaway, Odesa, FL, Justin Layne, Dallas, TX, Jonathan Layne, Clearwater, FL, Paula Layne Southerland, Greeneville; Robert Layne, Winston Salem, NC; two great-grandchildren, Jack Wilson Capps, Jupiter, FL and Elijah Layne, Odessa, FL.
Private services will be at a later date.
In-lieu-of flowers, the family requests donations in Myrtle’s name be made to The Salvation Army, 204 W. Walnut St., Johnson City, TN 37604.
