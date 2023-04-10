ELIZABETHTON - Myrtle D. Saucer passed away on Easter Sunday, April 09, 2023, in Elizabethton, Tennessee at the age of 90. She was born in Elizabethton to Henry and Myrtle Davis. She had a giving heart and was loved by all.

Myrtle attended T.A. Dugger Junior High School and graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1950, where she was a member of the Marching Band, winning the State Championship and marching in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1949. She earned an undergraduate degree in education from East Tennessee State University and a graduate degree in education from the University of Mississippi. She taught at T.A. Dugger Junior High School for several years before moving with her young family to Jacksonville, Florida. In Jacksonville, she worked for the

