ELIZABETHTON - Myrtle D. Saucer passed away on Easter Sunday, April 09, 2023, in Elizabethton, Tennessee at the age of 90. She was born in Elizabethton to Henry and Myrtle Davis. She had a giving heart and was loved by all.
Myrtle attended T.A. Dugger Junior High School and graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1950, where she was a member of the Marching Band, winning the State Championship and marching in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1949. She earned an undergraduate degree in education from East Tennessee State University and a graduate degree in education from the University of Mississippi. She taught at T.A. Dugger Junior High School for several years before moving with her young family to Jacksonville, Florida. In Jacksonville, she worked for the
Duval co. Public School System for 30 years and taught at Paxon Junior High School and Forrest Senior High School before retiring as a food service administrator.
In retirement she loved to travel. She became an avid member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and researcher of her family genealogy. Her life and retirement also included a deep devotion and love for her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Henry C Davis; her mother, Myrtle Perry; stepfather, John Perry; husbands: Walter Frank Webb and Ralph Barney Saucer and her beloved daughter, Pamela Ann Webb (1955-1972).
Survivors include her son and his wife, John Frank and Linda DeJong Webb of Treasure Island, FL; granddaughters Pamela Webb Dombeck of McAlester, OK and Christa Webb Calabrese of St. Petersburg, FL; a great-grandson, Vincent Calabrese, of St. Petersburg, FL and sisters Ann Hodge of Eustis, FL and Toni Jane Bryan of Spring Hill, FL.
She will be laid to rest at Jacksonville Memory Gardens in Orange Park, FL next to her daughter, Pamela Ann Webb.
