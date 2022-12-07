JOHNSON CITY - Myrtle B. Buchanan, 91, Johnson City, died Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Governor’s Bend Retirement & Assisted Living Community, Erwin, following a brief illness.
Myrtle was a native of Bakersville, NC, and lived most of her life in Johnson City. She was a daughter of the late Clyde and Helena Gouge Buchanan.
Myrtle was employed with the Maintenance Department at E.T.S.U. where she retired in 1995 after twenty-seven years of service. She formerly worked at Thomas Products and Steinway Clothing Co.
Myrtle attended Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church.
She was a resident of Governor’s Bend for the past four years, where she loved her breakfast each day then spending time by the fireplace in the Garden Room, enjoying her York Peppermint Patties and having her hair done by Linda Flack each Tuesday.
The family would like to extend a very special “thank you” to her entire Governor’s Bend “family”, which includes the nursing staff, R.A.’s, office, cafeteria, and housekeeping staff, Amedisys Hospice, and the other residence who were always so kind to Myrtle.
In addition to her parents, Myrtle was preceded in death by her brother, Floyd Hershel Buchanan, infant sister, Shelby Jean, and special son-in-law, Farrell Bennett.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Bennett, Johnson City; two grandsons, Hershel Bennett and wife Gabrielle, Alpharetta, GA, Anthony Bennett and wife Liz, Kingsport; five great-grandchildren, Bronwyn, Kensley and Braeden Bennett, Alpharetta, Evie Kate and Brendan Bennett, Kingsport.
The graveside funeral service will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 2:00 P.M., at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Hershel Bennett and Rev. Dexter Brummitt will officiate. Special music will be provided by Damaris Higgins, soloist. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 P.M. Saturday.
There will be no formal visitation, however, friends and family who would like to register and/or view may do so anytime Friday from 8:30 A.M. until 4:30 P.M. at Appalachian Funeral Home.