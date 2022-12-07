JOHNSON CITY - Myrtle B. Buchanan, 91, Johnson City, died Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Governor’s Bend Retirement & Assisted Living Community, Erwin, following a brief illness.

Myrtle was a native of Bakersville, NC, and lived most of her life in Johnson City. She was a daughter of the late Clyde and Helena Gouge Buchanan.

