Myra Louise Frizzell, 92, of Johnson City, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021.
She born in Johnson City, a daughter of the late Claude and Izora Waters Frizzell.
Ms. Frizzell was a graduate of Vanderbilt University and the University of North Carolina. She had worked as a librarian in Eugene, OR, Rockingham County, NC, and Kingsport, TN. She was also a member of Central Baptist Church, the Watauga Association of Genealogists, and the Washington County Historical Association. She cherished her Scottish heritage, and arose from Clan Fraser of Lovat.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one brother, Dr. Byron Frizzell, and sister-in-law, Lucille Frizzell.
She is survived by her nephews and their families: Dr. Peter Frizzell and David Frizzell, both of Johnson City, and Mark Frizzell of Knoxville.
Her family will cherish her memory, remembering her keen intelligence and the quiet thoughts and opinions she entrusted to them.
A committal service will be held for Ms. Frizzell at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Dr. Tommy Hood will officiate. Friends and family are asked to gather at the graveside by 9:50 AM.
In addition to flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Tinnitus Associate, P.O. Box 5, Portland, OR 97207.
