Myra Edwards Sellars passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023 just a few days before her 90th Birthday, at Johnson City Medical Center. Myra was born at home in the community of Clear Branch, in Unicoi County, TN. In her favorite days of her childhood, she enjoyed life in the country, including chasing the block Ice Wagon for ice chips, and playing in the creek in the Summer; to the lamplight of evening, and standing barefoot over the heat vent from the oil heater below the bedroom in the Winter. Then in 1940, at 7 years old, her family moved and lived in the town of Erwin, for most all of her life.

Myra is the youngest daughter of the late Tilmon F. Edwards, (Past Assistant Post Master of Erwin); and Kate (Willis) Edwards, (Elementary Teacher in Unicoi County for 40 years.)

