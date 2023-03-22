Myra Edwards Sellars passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023 just a few days before her 90th Birthday, at Johnson City Medical Center. Myra was born at home in the community of Clear Branch, in Unicoi County, TN. In her favorite days of her childhood, she enjoyed life in the country, including chasing the block Ice Wagon for ice chips, and playing in the creek in the Summer; to the lamplight of evening, and standing barefoot over the heat vent from the oil heater below the bedroom in the Winter. Then in 1940, at 7 years old, her family moved and lived in the town of Erwin, for most all of her life.
Myra is the youngest daughter of the late Tilmon F. Edwards, (Past Assistant Post Master of Erwin); and Kate (Willis) Edwards, (Elementary Teacher in Unicoi County for 40 years.)
Myra was a member of First Baptist Church of Erwin. She is a Graduate of Unicoi County High School, Class of 1951. As a youth she enjoyed playing piano in various churches in town & at home, and also playing French Horn in the High School Marching Band, and Concert Band. She was a member of various clubs in High School, including the Booster Club and Drama Club, where she received the Thespian Award for her accomplishments. She was employed as Secretary at Boyd DeArmond’s Department Store in Erwin and also worked in sales at King’s Department Store in Johnson City. After Graduating UCHS, Myra Edwards married her High School sweetheart, Tom Sellars, at her parent’s home, on May 30th, 1951, becoming a Navy Bride at 18 and living in Key West, FL until 1954. Then, the couple moved back to Erwin, wherein their two children were born. She attended ETSU for further Clerical Secretary training, and worked as an employee of Erwin Utilities, from 1962-1987, where she retired after 25 years of service as Secretary & Accounts Receivable, and as the original clerk at the Erwin Utilities innovational Drive Through Window.
Myra was kindhearted and enjoyed spending time with her family during holidays, especially Christmas. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Aunt, to her Family. She loved capturing memories and held a great love for the Beauty of Nature. She enjoyed camping and fishing, especially from nearby Watauga Lake, to the Islands and Bridges of Key Largo, Sugarloaf Key, and Key West, FL. She also enjoyed with her husband & son, a full motorhome site-seeing trip of the United States. While on the Pacific coast, Myra returned to see her WWII family home in San Francisco, CA, with a hilltop view of the Giant Golden Gate Bridge and Bay, where she lived at 11 years old, before her Father was shipped out to sea, into duty in the Philippine Islands. She recalled the sadness of seeing the Naval ships moored in the San Francisco Bay and then by the next day, the ships would have disappeared & were gone; sailed out to sea, under the extended arms of the Golden Gate Bridge. The rest of the family then returned to Erwin to finally rejoice at the return home of their father and husband at the victorious end of WWII. Additionally, the family won the recognition one year of having the most beautiful “Victory Garden” in Erwin.
Myra was also so blessed to be a member of the Very Special "Big 8", a lifelong friendship club since 1940, beginning from early years at Love Street School, through High School Days and later in their Retirement including yearly Springtime trips to Hilton Head Island, enjoying bicycling, swimming, cooking, and making their own handmade crafts. They also enjoyed Apple Festival Reunion Picnics in the Fall, and the delight of their hometown Erwin, returning to the old time feeling of greeting friends and family, from the precious blessed days of our lives.
Myra also loved cooking and cake decorating. She made delicious homemade pickles that delighted the entire neighborhood. But, most of all, she especially loved watching her two Grandsons play Softball, UCHS Football, Track, and Basketball and celebrating their Academic Accomplishments.
In addition to her parents, Myra is preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, John Thomas Sellars; sister, Wilda E. Wright; and brother, Willis E. Edwards.
Myra Edwards Sellars has left behind to cherish her memory: Son: Mark Thomas Sellars and Wife Swinie, of Unicoi; Daughter: Myra Anne Sellars, of Erwin; Grandchildren: Matthew Thomas Sellars and Garrett Sellars; and many Nieces, Nephews and Friends.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Myra Edwards Sellars in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 28 2023, in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 6:00 pm and will continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside committal service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in Roselawn Memory Gardens. Serving as active pallbearers will be: Garrett Sellars, Matthew Sellars, David Edwin Wright, Kenneth Wright, Scotty Bunton, David Sproles and Russ Thrasher.
This obituary was lovingly written by the family of Myra Edwards Sellar.