With the help of the incredible team of nurses from JCMC’s Family Birth Center and ICU along with Mama’s OB doctor, Mylah was born at 2:28 am weighing 2 pounds and measuring 14.5 inches. She could not have been more beautiful with soft blonde hair like her sister’s, the sweetest button nose and the tiniest but perfect hands and feet.
While in her Mama’s belly, Mylah traveled to many places including Hilton Head, Charleston, Savannah, and Disney, and she attended the weddings of both sets of her aunts and uncles in September. She was a huge comfort to her Mama who loved feeling those strong kicks; she had her Daddy over the moon at being an official “girl dad;” and she was so beloved by her big sister who loved hugging her Mama’s belly and clutching her ultrasound pictures.
Words cannot describe the hole in our hearts of losing sweet Mylah so soon and not getting to watch her grow and develop alongside her sister, but we rest in God’s promise and plans, trusting in Him and finding peace knowing she is our beautiful angel in the arms of Jesus and her Papaw who we will see again one day soon.
Mylah is the daughter of Brian and Paige McNeese and is survived by her sister Callie (and fur brother Bendel), grandparents Jim and Lisa Masters and Karen McNeese, aunts and uncles Chelsea and Matthew Shepard and Jesse and Katie McNeese, great-grandmothers Virginia Hodges, Susan Masters, and Nila Letterman, along with many great aunts and uncles, honorary aunts and uncles, cousins, and friends who already loved her so much. She is preceded in death by her sweet Papaw Henry “Jr” McNeese, great-grandfathers Bruce Masters and James Hodges along with other close family members and friends.
The family will have a private graveside service led by honorary uncle Pastor Tommy Griffin with the help of Dillow Taylor Funeral Home on Monday December 13 where Mylah will be laid to rest next to her Papaw. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice as a symbol of the love and kindness we knew would have been spread by our sweet Mylah June.
“But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint.” – Isaiah 40:31