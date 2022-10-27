CHUCKEY - Msgt Jerry Whitburn USAF Ret. age 82 of Chuckey passed away at his home Monday October 24, 2022. He was a Member, Elder, and former Sunday School teacher of Philadelphia United Presbyterian Church. He served from 1957- 1979 in the US Air Force, serving in the "Chosen Few" Squadron during the Vietnam War. He valued God, his country, and his family above all. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 yrs Shirley Crum Whitburn, daughter Anisa Whitburn, son and daughter-in-law Nathan and Nichole Whitburn, grandchildren Travis and Dakota Croxdale, Alena and Brandon Talley, Garrett Croxdale and Fiance Kayli Hilliard, Nicholas Cooper, Andrew Anderson, Austin Davenport, great grandchildren Easton and River Talley, sister Fay Bittle, 4 special sisters-in-law Mary Whitburn, Jeanetta Allison, Rena Faye Chandley, Wilma Crum, many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents John Goode and Margaret Swindle, 4 sisters, 2 brothers. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Saturday at Jeffers Funeral Chapel at Afton. The funeral service will follow at 8pm in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Edward Brown and Rev. Ray White officiating. The graveside service will be 2pm on Sunday in Philadelphia Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery for the graveside service. Pallbearers will be Travis Croxdale, Garrett Croxdale, Brandon Talley, Larry Crum, Shawn Lawing, Jerry Bitner. The Shaw Air Force Base Honor Guard of SC / The Greene County Honor Guard will convey military honors at the cemetery. ROLL TIDE!