JONESBOROUGH - Ms. Wendy Michelle Stout, age 46, Jonesborough, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her residence.
Ms. Stout was born June 23, 1976, in Washington County, TN and the daughter of Godfrey & Cathy Kyker Stout, Jonesborough.
She was a member of Cherry Gove Baptist Church and attended Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church.
Ms. Stout enjoyed watching U.T. sports.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Wiley G. & Hazel B. Long Stout and maternal grandparents, Joseph C. & Betty J. Vaughn Kyker.
In addition to her parents, survivors include one brother, Michael W. Stout (Terria) Telford; two nieces, Audrie Harey (Justin) and Erica Carter (Zachary); nephew, Phillip Stout; great nephews, Finn Harvey and Emmett Harvey; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 am Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Perry Cleek and Pastor Jon Rogers officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 am Wednesday prior to the service. Graveside services will follow at 1:00 pm at Washington County Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Michael Stout, Phillip Stout, Glen Stout, Mike Castell, Terry Hensley, and David Chase.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church Youth Group P.O. Box 665 Jonesborough, TN 37659.