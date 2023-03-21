Ms. Terrie L. Verble Mar 21, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JONESBOROUGH - Ms. Terrie L. Verble, age 66, Jonesborough, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Johnson City Medical Center, after a courageous battle with cancer.She was born on January 20, 1957, to Donald Jackson Verble and the late Joy E. Miller Verble.Terrie was a member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church, VFW Auxiliary, Eagles Auxiliary, and the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary. She was a retired teacher.In addition to her mother, Terrie is preceded in death by her step-mother, Jean Verble.Survivors include her father, Donald “Red” Verble; brother, John Verble and wife Sharon; several nieces and nephews.Graveside Service will be at 2:00 PM, Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Cherry Grove-Keplinger Cemetery with her brother John Verble officiating.In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Cherry Grove Baptist Church Food Pantry, 104 Cherry Grove Rd, Jonesborough, TN 37659, where she volunteered.Condolences may be sent to the Verble family online at www.dillow-taylor.comDillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 423-753-3821 Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Try the Johnson City Press app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Armed Forces Sociology Recommended for you ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Johnson City Press, 204 West Main Street Johnson City, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.