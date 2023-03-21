JONESBOROUGH - Ms. Terrie L. Verble, age 66, Jonesborough, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Johnson City Medical Center, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on January 20, 1957, to Donald Jackson Verble and the late Joy E. Miller Verble.

