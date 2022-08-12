Ms. Teresa Lynn Eads passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Ms. Teresa was born in Kokomo Indiana, and grew up in the Galveston Indiana area. After joining the Army, serving as mechanical engineer and military police, she then worked on Grissom Air Reserve Base in Peru, IN as a civilian. In 2009 she and her son, Paul, relocated to Johnson City, TN.
Teresa enjoyed playing pranks on her two older brothers, Bob and Richard Eads, while growing up. Her father, Donald Eads, ran a sprint car team, which inspired her love of NASCAR and Jeff Gordon. She also rooted for the Indianapolis Colts. Teresa graduated from Lewis Cass High School where she played flute in the band.
Teresa’s two children, Amber and Paul, are the light of her life. She enjoyed teaching them to play instruments, color, and how to cook. She loved spending time with family. She enjoyed crafting, cross stitch, baking, rescuing animals, and making people smile. She was always the first to lend a hand when needed. However, her favorite job was being a mom!
She is survived by her parents Donald Eugiene Eads and Nancy Lee Eads (Coldron); two brothers, Robert Eads and wife Paige, Richard Eads and wife Pauline; daughter, Amber Cox and husband Cody; son, Paul McCurtain and wife Haley; niece Jessa Eads; two nephews Chance Eads and Kyle Eads.
A graveside committal service for Teresa Lynn Eads will be conducted at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in the Mountain Home National Cemetery with Chaplin Adam Page officiating. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 2:50 pm Tuesday.
The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Disabled Veteran Affairs.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Eads Family.