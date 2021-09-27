JONESBOROUGH - Ms. Teresa Dugger Birchfield, age 65, of Jonesborough, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, at Life Care Centers of Gray. The daughter of the late Commie & Lela Miller Dugger, Teresa was born on February 26, 1956, in Washington County, Tennessee.
Teresa was a Christian, loved her flowers, bird watching and feeding the birds and squirrels.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy Dugger I and Ronnie Dugger.
Survivors include her life partner, Walter Mathis Jr., daughter, Nioka Groves (Mike), son, Danny Wayne, two grandchildren, Nico I and Ashley, two great-grandsons, Storm & Nico II, two brothers, Jeff Dugger and Michael Dugger (Deana), one sister, Mellissa (Glen), special aunt, Helen Christian, special niece, Joni Hatton, best friend, Janet Birchfield, several other friends and loved ones, and fur baby, Honey Pot.
Services will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the Birchfield family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
