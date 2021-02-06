LIMESTONE - Ms. Stella Onks Lewis, age 71, Limestone, passed to her eternal Father on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at her residence.
Ms. Lewis was born March 12, 1949 in Johnson City. She was the daughter of the late Buford & Emma Lee King Onks.
She attended Jackson Park Covenant Brethren Church as long as her health permitted. She remained a member until death.
Ms. Lewis graduated from Jonesborough High School in 1967.
Survivors include sons, Elmer (Trey) Lewis and John Wilder Lewis and wife Rachel; three grandson, Kamden, Kyler and Kingston Lewis, who loved her very much; one sister, Donna Onks Baldwin; two brothers, Richard Onks and Gary Onks and wife Betty; and several nephews and nieces.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 am Monday, February 8, 2021 at Onks Cemetery with Pastor Jeremy Dykes officiating. Family and friends may visit at the home of Rachel and John Lewis.
Pallbearers will be Kamden and Kyler Lewis, Danny Baldwin, Mickey Onks, Rusty Onks and Matthew Bales.
Memorial donations may be made to Jackson Park Covenant Brethren Church 100 Oak Grove Ave. Jonesborough, TN 37659.
Condolences may be sent to the Lewis family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821