CHUCKEY - Ms. Stacie (Rice) Johnson, age 53, Chuckey, TN, passed away, February 22, 2023, at her residence.Stacie was born August 3, 1969, in Johnson City, TN.The family had a private viewing at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and she was laid to rest at Glenwood Union Baptist Cemetery.Our hearts are forever broken. Rest in Peace, God be with you.Condolences may be sent to the Johnson family online at www.dillow-taylor.comDillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 423-753-3821