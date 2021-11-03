JONESBOROUGH - Ms. Samantha Nicole Humphrey, 38, of Jonesborough, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center, after a brief illness.
She was a graduate of David Crockett High School, class of 2002. Samantha was a lifelong resident of the Jonesborough area. She was a member of Heritage Baptist Church in Johnson City. She was the daughter of Steve and Josie Humphrey.
Survived by her long-time fiancé, Marc Machado; son, Jeremiah Humphrey, 16; daughter, Isabella Machado, 7, father, Steve Humphrey; mother, Josephine Humphrey; sister, Karen Bailey; nephew, Bryson Humphrey, 22 months old; aunt Tracy and aunt Trish; uncle's, Paul, Jerry and Kevin; cousins, Angela, Ashley, and so many more.
Samantha was well known for her contagious laugh, and for being so loving and caring that she would do absolutely anything for anyone. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, Atlanta Braves fan, and a huge UFC fan too. She enjoyed playing co-ed softball, and being the most enthusiastic fan at any of her kids sporting events.
She worked two jobs in her life, Piccadilly as a server was her first job, and she worked at Dentsply, in Johnson City, for the next 18 plus years of her beloved life. It was at work where she met her fiancé and many many beautiful people she had in her life. She leaves behind some of her best friends there, like Leah and dozens more.
Samantha was always the person that knew everybody. If you went to the store with her you would have to plan for an extra 30 minutes because she is going to see tons of people she knows. She never forgot a face even if it's 30 plus years later and she remembers you as a child from the church bus. She was a one of a kind person that we all should be grateful we had the opportunity to be a part of her journey.
The family of Samantha Nicole Humphrey will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Tetrick Funeral Service. The funeral will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Reggie Weems officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 2:30 pm Monday in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 2:15 pm Monday.
For anyone who can't attend but wants to view the Livestream of the service feel free to reach out to Marc for the link @ sweetgrl2642@gmail.com
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171), is honored to serve the Humphrey Family.