TELFORD - Ms. Rachel Marie McCurry, age 44, Telford, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Four Oaks Healthcare Center.
Ms. McCurry was born in Greeneville, TN and the daughter of Marie Daniels McCurry and the late Jesse McCurry.
She worked at Hobby Lobby in Greenville. Rachel was the most kindhearted, giving person. She always thought of others, buying her family little items every time she went shopping. Anything she thought would make her mother’s life easier, or anything she heard her mother mention, she made a point to buy. She rejoiced in seeing others happy. She always would contribute to her sister’s silly sock collection; her goal was to buy a pair of socks so weird that her sister would refuse to wear them. It was always a running joke between them. She made it a point to do anything to make her family and friends smile. As a last self-less act, she wanted to donate her long beautiful hair, which had never been cut, to make wigs for people that couldn’t afford them. She never thought of herself first. Words cannot even describe how precious Rachel was.
In addition to her mother, survivors include a brother, Mike McCurry and wife Hannah Bowers McCurry; sister, Rebekah Tatham and husband Charles; nieces, Hannah & Alexia Tatham; nephew, Hunter McCurry; great nephew, Kobie McCurry; and great niece, Ember McCurry.
Condolences may be sent to the McCurry family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821
