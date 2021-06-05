JOHNSON CITY - Ms. Ponnammal Devapiran, age 79, passed away peacefully at her home in Johnson City, Tennessee on Friday, June 4, 2021, surrounded by her family and friends.
She was born in Chennai, India to Mr. Thothathiri Nathan and Ms. Meenakshi on December 6, 1941.
She married Mr. S Devapiran and had the privilege of living in several cities in India. She was a homemaker for most of her life and after husband’s demise, she worked in Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) for close to two decades.
She overcame many health issues to live a long and full life with a big smile.
She had traveled all over the world and settled to spend the last 17 years in Kentucky and East Tennessee.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Devapiran and Gayatri Jaishankar; daughter and son-in-law, Jayalakshmi and Murugesan; four grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and extended family who are grateful for the love, affection, and time they had with her.
Ms. Devapiran’s family will receive friends from 5:00-6:30 pm on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation, beginning at 6:30 pm, under the direction of Bhavesh Joshi. The Last Rites will conclude services on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home at 9:00 am.
The Jaishankar family would like to thank all her physicians for the exemplary care she received over the years. They are also truly appreciative of all the love and support from friends and family.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com
