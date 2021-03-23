GRAY - Ms. Phoebie “Sue” Tipton, 84, of Gray passed away on Monday March 22, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Sue was the daughter of the late Lloyd Crowe and Lela Crouch.
Sue was a homemaker while her girls were younger and later worked at Proffitt’s in the Johnson City Mall until she retired.
She was a devoted Christian woman and enjoyed reading the Bible and daily devotionals. She was of the Baptist faith and attended Sinking Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Lloyd Crowe, Jr.
Survivors include her daughters, Sondra McCurry and her husband Steve, Unicoi, and Sherri Tipton, Elizabethton; granddaughters, Lauren McCloud and her husband Brandon, Johnson City, and Kalah Tipton, Elizabethton; brother, Roy Crowe and his wife Dawn, Johnson City; her special buddy Cosmo that followed her every step.
A graveside committal service for Ms. Phoebie “Sue” Tipton will be conducted at 1 pm Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in the Gray Cemetery with Rev. Steve Pate officiating. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 pm Wednesday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank and St. Jude.
