JONESBOROUGH - Ms. Patty Saylor, age 84, Jonesborough, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021 at her residence.
Ms. Saylor was born in Washington County and the daughter of the late John & Meryle Scott Saylor. She was also preceded in death by a brother, John Saylor, II, and a sister, Marilynn Saylor.
She was a member of Jonesborough Presbyterian Church where she played the organ.
Ms. Saylor graduated from ETSU, majoring in music. She played the saxophone in the marching band. She was the music teacher in numerous Washington County Schools before becoming a permanent teacher at Jonesborough Elementary and taught for 31 years. She was a member of the Schubert Club.
Survivors include a brother, Frank Saylor; sister, Mary Beth Burleson; nephews and nieces, Sarah Bates (Michael), Johnnie Sue Hawley (Craig), John Dosser Saylor III, Frank Richard Saylor, Jr. and Leigh Anne Hieronymus (Jes); eight great nieces and nephews and one great-great nephew.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 am Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Maple Lawn Cemetery with Rev. Allen Huff officiating.
Pallbearers will be John Saylor, Frank Saylor, Jr., Jes Hieronymus, Craig Hawley, Michael Bates and Gabe Hawley.
Condolences may be sent to the Saylor family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821