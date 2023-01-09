JOHNSON CITY - Ms. Nora Mae Salyer- Boone, of Johnson City, passed away Saturday January 7, 2023. She was a lifelong resident of Johnson City, TN. She was the daughter of the late Stephen Frank Salyer and Nora Belle Garland Salyer.

Nora graduated from Happy Valley High School. She continued her studies and graduated from Steed College. She made history by becoming the first female driver’s license examiner for the State of Tennessee. She met with the Governor’s wife and developed the first female highway patrol uniform. She was trained in self-defense, marksmanship, and as an emergency first responder.