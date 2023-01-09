JOHNSON CITY - Ms. Nora Mae Salyer- Boone, of Johnson City, passed away Saturday January 7, 2023. She was a lifelong resident of Johnson City, TN. She was the daughter of the late Stephen Frank Salyer and Nora Belle Garland Salyer.
Nora graduated from Happy Valley High School. She continued her studies and graduated from Steed College. She made history by becoming the first female driver’s license examiner for the State of Tennessee. She met with the Governor’s wife and developed the first female highway patrol uniform. She was trained in self-defense, marksmanship, and as an emergency first responder.
She continued to work with the State of Tennessee until she retired with the Department of Human Services Social Services division.
She enjoyed dance and was very passionate about it. She was an avid style enthusiast and loved fashion. Nora enjoyed antiques and estate auctions in her free time. She loved to travel and explore new places. One of her favorite past times was the beach and anything that involved being in the sun. She loved the Lord and her church, First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City. She loved to socialize and loved helping people. She was compassionate and loving and with the ability to charm anyone she met.
Survivors include one son, Robert D. Boone; one sister, Barbara Jean Charles and her husband Ed; several nieces and nephews.
The Family of Ms. Nora Mae Salyer-Boone will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City. The funeral service will follow at 1:30 pm. The graveside committal service will be conducted immediately after at Oak Hill Cemetery in Johnson City, TN.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ww.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423) 610-7171