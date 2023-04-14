JOHNSON CITY - Ms. Nadine “Meme” Hurley Sanders, of Johnson City, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in the Johnosn City Medical Center.
Nadine was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Ida Hurley.
Her hobbies included adventures with her beloved dog Maggie Mae, gardening, walking trails, the mountains, and spending time with her grandchildren. A lover of the mountains and lottery tickets, she would jokingly say if she ever hit it big, she would buy her own mountain and name it “Mount Meme.” She retired from Harris Tarkett.
Survivors include four daughters, Sherry Sanders, Tami Sanders, Kim Sanders, and husband Chuck Gilley, Sandra Sanders, and husband Will Ceballos; one son, Tommy Sanders; five grandchildren, Ashley Smith, Constance DeMelo and husband Alex Bice, Tasha Vesser, and husband Nicholas, Zayd Babamir and wife Echa, and William Ceballos; six great-grandchildren, Felix and Vincent DeMelo, Frances Joan Bice, Alexander and Claire Jobe, and Isla Vesser and her good friend Houston Greene.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Tetrick Funeral Services Johnson City on Saturday, April 15, 2023. A graveside committal service will be conducted at 10:00 am at Monte Vista Memorial Park on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 am.
Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Sanders family. (423) 610-7171.
