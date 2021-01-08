JONESBOROUGH - Ms. Mary Mae Taylor, age 56, Jonesborough, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Ms. Taylor was born in Lexington, Kentucky and the daughter of Barbara Mae & Ricky “Pops” Ledford, Jonesborough, and the late Thomas Edward Taylor.
She was a Child of God.
In addition to her parents, survivors include a daughter, Nikki Ball (Jerry); grandchildren, Chelsy Dunbar and Randy Markland, Jr.; son, Darrin Dunbar; siblings, Wanda Lee Stanton; Eddie Taylor (Teresa), Lori Wilson (Ike), Liz Spurlin (Barry) and Herbie Ledford (Dana); and several nephews and nieces.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Fairview Cemetery with Rev. Cathy Downs officiating.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Taylor family online at www.dilow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821