JOHNSON CITY - Ms. Marilyn Lucas, 96, of Johnson City, passed away on June 21, 2021, at the NHC Healthcare, Johnson City.
Marilyn was born in Fulton, New York in 1924, to Arthur and Gretchen Lucas. After working for General Motors in New York she retired to Greenville, South Carolina where she resided until moving to Johnson City.
She is survived by her nephews, Phillip Doucette and his wife Karen and Billy Doucette and his wife Donna; niece, Gretchen Vondran.
In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Doucette; brother, Arthur Lucas; niece, Melinda Lucas.
Her family would like to thank her caregivers at NHC, her hospice team, and her friends Janice, Kathy, and Richard for all their kindness and friendship. Also the family would like to express a special thank you to the numerous family and friends that have been a part of Marilyn’s life.
It was Marilyn’s wishes that no services be held.
A donation may be made to your favorite charity in her memory.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423) 610-7171, is honored to serve the Lucas family during this difficult time.