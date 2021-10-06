JOHNSON CITY - Ms. Linda Holder, 59, of Johnson City, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021. The daughter of the late Comma & Marie Lowe Holder, Linda was born in Johnson City on January 1, 1962.
Linda was a very independent and strong person.
She is survived by her son, Danny Holder, and sister, Betty Holder Rush.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her son, Brandon Holder, and brothers, Tommy Holder and Glenn Holder.
The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses at Johnson City Medical Center for Linda’s care.
Condolences may be sent to the Holder family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821