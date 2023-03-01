Ms. Leona Jess Carson Armentrout, age 101, Bowmantown Community, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at her residence.

Ms. Armentrout was a native of Washington County and the daughter of the late Hugh and Susan Morrow Carson. In addition to her parents, Ms. Armentrout was also preceded in death by her husband, John Mack Armentrout (1974); five brothers, Clive (Ducky) Carson, Medford Carson, Herbert (Johnny or Blue Hen) Carson, Claude Carson, and Elmer Glee Carson.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Recommended for you