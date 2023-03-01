Ms. Leona Jess Carson Armentrout, age 101, Bowmantown Community, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at her residence.
Ms. Armentrout was a native of Washington County and the daughter of the late Hugh and Susan Morrow Carson. In addition to her parents, Ms. Armentrout was also preceded in death by her husband, John Mack Armentrout (1974); five brothers, Clive (Ducky) Carson, Medford Carson, Herbert (Johnny or Blue Hen) Carson, Claude Carson, and Elmer Glee Carson.
She was the oldest member of the Bowmantown Baptist Church. She retired from Eastman Kodak Company to become a mother and homemaker.
Survivors include one daughter, Deborah Armentrout-Ayers and son-in-law, Floyd Ayers; step-grandchildren, Brad Ayers (Tammy) and Todd Ayers (Niki); six step-great grandchildren, several nieces and nephew; several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends may come by Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home between the hours of 12:00 Noon until 4:00 PM on Friday, March 3, 2023, to sign the register. Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Sulphur Springs Cemetery with Pastor John Moore and Pastor Josh Grizzle officiating. Family and friends may gather at the cemetery at 10:45 AM, Saturday morning.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Bowmantown Baptist Church, 418 Bowmantown Rd, Jonesborough, TN 37659; New Hope Brethren Church, 352 New Hope Church Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659 or a charity of your choice.