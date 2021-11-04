GREENEVILLE - Ms. Kimberly Ann White Repass, age 62, Greeneville passed away at her residence Sunday, October 31, 2021.
She was a born in Johnson City to Margaret Wyatt White and the late J.C. White. She was also preceded in death by special friend, Wayne Fallett.
Survivors in addition to her mother, two daughters, Ashley Ratliff and Coutney Repass; one son, Josh Repass; four grandchildren, Wesley Payer, Andrew Scruggs, Jesse Minns and Jayce Repass; two great grandchildren, Braxton and Emmitt Payer; sister Beth Hardy and husband Kevin, brother Brian White and wife Penny; and several nieces, nephews, as well as many friends who loved her dearly.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Eastview Board Room at the Greeneville Parks and Rec Building, 456 East Bernard Ave. Greeneville, TN 37745.
Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 423-753-3821