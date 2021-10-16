LIMESTONE - Ms. Kayla Ann Goodman, age 23, Limestone, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Holston Valley Hospital.
Kayla was born September 19, 1998 in Johnson City and the daughter of Carmen Conrad & Amy Rena Abel Goodman.
She was a member of Cripple Creek Church. She loved Jesus.
Kayla was preceded in death by her nephew, Mason Conner.
In addition to her parents, survivors include two sisters, Taylor Goodman (Dylan Conner) and Kimberly Glass (Chris); paternal grandparents, Harold Goodman and Helen Goodman; maternal grandparents, Timmy & Cindy Abel; and several nieces.
Funeral services will be conducted 12, Noon, Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Roger Johnson and Pastor Tracy Puckett officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00-12, Noon, Tuesday prior to the service. Graveside services will follow at Goodman Family Cemetery in Piney Flats.
Pallbearers will be Chris Peterson, Chad Abel, Lynn Hensley, Joey Murdock, Michael Vess, Bobby Street, Paul McKinney and Dwayne Riddle.
