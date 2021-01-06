JOHNSON CITY - Ms. Jo Beryl Harrell, 96, died on Monday, January 4, 2021, at her home in Johnson City.
Ms. Harrell was a native of Carter County and a daughter of the late Joe and Hettie Bowers Shell.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Claude E. Harrell, in 1997.
Ms. Harrell attended Slagle United Methodist Church for much of her life, and she was a devoted member of the Kate Miller Sunday School Class of Grace Baptist Church.
For many years she worked as a seamstress and found great joy in helping others to learn her craft.
Ms. Harrell and her husband were involved members of the Model A Ford Club of America and traveled often. Ms. Harrell would want family and friends to remember her customary farewell, “I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck!”
Survivors include: one sister, Jackie Perkins; nephew, Tim Perkins and wife Cindy; great nephews, Richard “Duke” Harris and wife Chrissy, Jesse Harris and wife Dayna; as well as great-great nieces and nephews, Kory, Joey, Zoey, Charlee, Piper, and Calvin.
Family and friends are thankful to the dedicated caregivers who served Ms. Harrell in her last years.
Services for Ms. Jo Beryl Harrell will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Those who wish to pay their respects privately may do so between 11:00 AM and 12:00 PM. The family will be present from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. A short service will be held at 1:00 PM, officiated by Pastor Mike Richards. Following the service, a committal will be held at Happy Valley Memorial Park at 2:00 PM. Those attending are asked to gather at the graveside by 1:50 PM. Pall bearers will be selected from family and friends.
Memorials and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
