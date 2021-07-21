JONESBOROUGH - Ms. Jessica Gail Hilton, 30, Jonesborough, taken from us too soon, on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in New Jersey.
Ms. Hilton was born in Johnson City and the daughter of Kathy Hilton (Jimmy).
She was a Veterinary Tech.
Jessica was preceded in death by her grandfather, Charles Hilton, Sr.
In addition to her mother, survivors include two daughters, Bailey & Alexa Hilton; grandparents, Paul & Brenda Bailey; aunts & uncles, Tim & Lisa Melder, Oliver & Bobby Hilton, Charles & Amanda Hilton; and several cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday, July 23, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be conducted 1:00 pm Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Cherry Grove Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Davis officiating.
Pallbearers will be Tim Melder, Oliver Hilton, Charles Hilton, Jacob Hilton, Doug Yoakley, Christopher Barnett, Cody Feathers and John Bailey.
Condolences may be sent to the Hilton family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821