ELIZABETHTON - Ms. Jeanne Longmire, age 57, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 24, 2020 from the Johnson City Medical Center. Jeanne was born in Elizabethton to the late Hardy and Mary Ruth Williams Longmire. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a half-brother, Roy Vilt; and several aunts and uncles.
Jeanne had worked at Young’s Animal Hospital as a veterinary technician and was of the Baptist faith. She loved taking day trips with her furry companion, Ruby. Jeanne also had a love for reading and enjoyed watching television. She was an avid collector of all things Coca-Cola and butterflies and enjoyed decorating her home in nautical décor.
Jeanne leaves behind to cherish her memory a sister, Melba Hughes and husband Steve, of Johnson City and several cousins.
It was her wish to be cremated and no services are currently planned.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jeanne’s neighbors for helping take care of her throughout the years and keeping an eye on her.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the Washington County Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601.
